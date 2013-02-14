Moment of Truth Awaits Europe Over Question of Hezbollah

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Next week could prove to be quite an illuminating one in the long and storied annals of European hypocrisy. For when European Union Foreign Ministers gather on February 18 to discuss a variety of pressing international concerns, they will be confronted with an issue they would much rather overlook: Hezbollah’s penchant for engaging in terrorism.

Despite years of international pressure, and mountains of evidence demonstrating that Hezbollah is a murderous outfit, Europe has steadfastly refused to brand it a terrorist organization, allowing its operatives to raise funds and support for their mayhem across the continent.

After Bulgaria announced the results of a probe which linked the Lebanese Shiite group to the July 18, 2012, bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver in the Black Sea resort city of Burgas, the E.U. now finds itself in an awkward position. After all, it is one thing to ignore Hezbollah’s slaughter of Israelis and Americans over the years, which the E.U. seems to have little trouble doing.

Last year’s attack on Israeli tourists, however, took place in Bulgaria, which formally joined the E.U. in 2007. Bulgaria’s foreign minister, Nikolay Mladenov, said this week that he plans to brief his European colleagues about the probe. It will be much harder, then, for the E.U. to justify its premeditated silence over Hezbollah’s homicidal track record.

Indeed, if you listen carefully next week, you will be surely be able to hear the sound of various European diplomats shifting uncomfortably in their seats. Take the E.U. foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, whose pitiful response to the Bulgarian probe was to counsel “reflection.”

“We have to reflect on the consequences,” she told a press conference this past Tuesday, “we have to consult and come back.” Ms. Ashton could not bring herself to even mouth the word “Hezbollah,” let alone utter a condemnation for its wanton brutality.

Europe’s stance vis-à-vis Hezbollah is so egregious that it has even managed to elicit bipartisan disapproval in Washington. Secretary of State Kerry said, “We strongly urge other governments around the world — and particularly our partners in Europe — to take immediate action to crack down on Hezbollah.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the political aisle, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Edward Royce, said, “Now that Hezbollah has been found responsible for an attack on a European Union member nation, the EU must designate it as a terrorist organization,” calling their refusal to do so “indefensible.” Mr. Royce is absolutely correct.

Hezbollah has spent the past three decades killing, wounding and maiming hundreds of innocent people in terrorist attacks across the globe, from Argentina to Kenya, and from Burgas to Beirut. It has the blood of U.S. Marines, Israeli holiday-goers, and Buenos Aires Jews on its hands, and Europe still insists on treating Hezbollah like a social outreach organization.

As a result, as The New York Times reported last August, “thousands of its members and supporters operate with few restrictions in Europe, raising money that is funneled to the group’s leadership in Lebanon.” Germany alone is said to be home to nearly 1,000 members and supporters of the group, who operate with impunity.

Even as the world wrings its hands over the ongoing slaughter in Syria by the Assad regime, Hezbollah has reportedly been teaming up with its paymasters in Tehran to train, arm and finance the Syrian army. At the same time, the group has been burnishing its arsenal of weapons, and now has more than 50,000 rockets in Lebanon pointed at Israel.

For far too long, Europe has been advancing the fiction that Hezbollah consists of separate “political” and “military” arms. But it is a distinction without a difference, and Europe must now muster the courage to get over its Hezbollah hang-up and finally label it a terrorist organization.

Forcing it to shut down its vast fundraising network in Europe and closing off its channels of support there would weaken Hezbollah significantly. Holland has already categorized it as a terrorist group, and the UK did the same with Hezbollah’s military wing.

Only a unified and coherent E.U. stamp of disapproval can shut down the organization’s European lifeline and send a clear message that Hezbollah’s terrorism will not be tolerated. One can only hope that at its meeting next week that is precisely what the EU will do.

From the Jerusalem Post.