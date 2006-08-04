More Than 100 Rockets Hit Israel, Two Israelis Killed

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) – More than 100 Hezbollah rockets struck northern Israel Friday, killing two Israelis and seriously wounding another, police said.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile during heavy fighting in a southern Lebanese village where the militant group had been launching rockets, the army said.

Police said 120 rockets had fallen, including one that crashed into a house in the Israeli Arab town of Mughar, killing one woman, police said. Another woman died in the town of Tiberias.

Rockets also fell on Kiryat Shemona and Carmiel, police said.

Police commander Dan Ronen said 45 rockets had fallen within a half-hour.

Eight Israelis were killed in two northern towns on Thursday.

So far, 29 Israeli civilians have been killed in rocket attacks.