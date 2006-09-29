The New York Sun

Join
National

Moscow To Grant $350M in Credit To Cuba

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
ANDREA RODRIGUEZ

HAVANA — Russia agreed yesterday to grant Cuba credit worth $350 million and restructure some of its recent debt during a visit by Russia’s prime minister, officials said. The two countries also signed a military cooperation agreement. Cuban Defense Minister Raul Castro, who is acting president while his elder brother Fidel Castro recovers from intestinal surgery, gave red-carpet treatment to Mikhail Fradkov, the highest-ranking Russian official to come to Cuba since a visit by President Putin in 2000.

Wearing a gray suit instead of his customary military uniform, Mr. Castro escorted Mr. Fradkov through the halls of Havana’s Palace of the Revolution, past rows of soldiers playing Cuba’s anthem.

The two met privately and did not speak to the press about the encounter.

But the press liaison at the Russian Embassy in Havana, Alexander Bochanov, said Russia had agreed to restructure some $166 million of debt acquired in recent years.

ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
ANDREA RODRIGUEZ

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use