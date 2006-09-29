Moscow To Grant $350M in Credit To Cuba

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HAVANA — Russia agreed yesterday to grant Cuba credit worth $350 million and restructure some of its recent debt during a visit by Russia’s prime minister, officials said. The two countries also signed a military cooperation agreement. Cuban Defense Minister Raul Castro, who is acting president while his elder brother Fidel Castro recovers from intestinal surgery, gave red-carpet treatment to Mikhail Fradkov, the highest-ranking Russian official to come to Cuba since a visit by President Putin in 2000.

Wearing a gray suit instead of his customary military uniform, Mr. Castro escorted Mr. Fradkov through the halls of Havana’s Palace of the Revolution, past rows of soldiers playing Cuba’s anthem.

The two met privately and did not speak to the press about the encounter.

But the press liaison at the Russian Embassy in Havana, Alexander Bochanov, said Russia had agreed to restructure some $166 million of debt acquired in recent years.