Mozart Opera Canceled After Security Fears

Berlin’s Deutsche Oper canceled four planned November performances of Mozart’s “Idomeneo” on concern that the production’s reference to world religions, including Islam, raises an “incalculable security risk.”

“To avoid endangering its audience and employees, the management has decided against repeating ‘Idomeneo’ in November 2006,” the opera house said in a press release.

The “Idomeneo” production, directed by Hans Neuenfels, shows King Idomeneo staggering on stage carrying the decapitated heads of Poseidon, Jesus, Buddha, and Muhammad. German press agency DPA said Berlin police have so far recorded no direct threat to the opera house.