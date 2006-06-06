The New York Sun

Join
National

Muslim Terrorists Take Mogadishu

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
CHRISTOPHER MUNNION
CHRISTOPHER MUNNION

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Muslim terrorists in Somalia claimed to have seized control of the capital, Mogadishu, yesterday after defeating an alliance of American-backed warlords.

Several of the secular chieftains who had controlled the city since the overthrow of the east African country’s last effective government 15 years ago were reported to have fled the country.

They had won support from Washington in their conflict with militiamen deployed by the Islamic courts amid fears that a hard-line Muslim administration would be sympathetic to Al Qaeda.

Weeks of violence in Mogadishu have left at least 330 people dead.

Residents reported that fighting continues in some areas, some of it involving artillery and mortar bombing.

But the leader of the Islamic militia, Sheik Sharif Sheik, read a statement on the radio claiming the warlords’ fiefdoms were now under the control of the courts.

CHRISTOPHER MUNNION
CHRISTOPHER MUNNION

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use