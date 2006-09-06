The New York Sun

Join
National

Mussolini’s Grandson Wants Dictator Exhumed

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MALCOLM MOORE
MALCOLM MOORE

ROME — The descendants of Benito Mussolini were engaged in a verbal battle yesterday over whether or not to dig up the body of the fascist dictator to attempt a belated post-mortem inquiry.

A 69-year-old employee in a cheese factory and grandson of Benito Mussolini, Guido Mussolini has lodged a request with a court in Como to dig up the body.

But his cousin, Alessandra Mussolini, objected vehemently, saying that Il Duce’s wife, Rachele Mussolini, would have disapproved.

“What is the point? [There is] none,” Alessandra Mussolini said. She claimed that Guido Mussolini had failed to consult other relatives before proposing to exhume the body from the family crypt in the small northern town of Predappio.

Ms. Mussolini recalled how Rachele Mussolini buried the bullet-riddled body of her husband after he was shot by partisans, strung up in a Milan square, and attacked by crowds toward the end of World War II.

She said her grandmother buried a letter with the body, saying: “No one must dare touch it any more.”

But Guido Mussolini dismissed his cousin’s complaints and insisted that it was necessary to dig up the body to find out how his grandfather died.

“There are 3,000 versions of his death, and no one knows which one is true,” he said.

He has submitted a 60-page dossier to the court, outlining at least 19 of the theories.

Guido Mussolini’s lawyer said that, with modern technology, a further autopsy could determine how many times the dictator had been shot. The dictator is thought to have been trapped by communist partisans in the village of Dongo on Lake Como as he tried to flee to Switzerland in April 1945.

However, the story has been disputed by another partisan, Bruno Lonati, who claimed that he killed Benito Mussolini with help from a British officer of the secret services.

The presiding judge at the court in Como, Alessandro Lodolini, said his office would examine the request before reaching a decision after September 14.

MALCOLM MOORE
MALCOLM MOORE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use