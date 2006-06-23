N. Korea Accuses U.S. of Sending Spy Planes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNITED NATIONS – North Korea accused America of sending spy planes into its air space and threatened “grave military conflict” as international pressure increased for the isolated nation to call off a possible long-range missile test.

“The ceaseless illegal intrusion of the planes has created a grave danger of military conflict,” North Korea said.