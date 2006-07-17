N. Korea Rejects U.N. Resolution, Warns of New War

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea yesterday rejected a U.N.Security Council resolution and warned the measure was a prelude to a renewed Korean War.

It said it would “bolster its war deterrent for self-defense,” a euphemism for its nuclear weapons program.

The council unanimously passed a resolution Saturday condemning North Korea’s missile launches and demanded the country “suspend all activities related to its ballistic missile program.” It strongly urged North Korea to return to six-party talks.

The resolution bans all U.N. member states from selling material or technology for missiles or weapons of mass destruction to North Korea, and from receiving missiles, banned weapons, or technology from Pyongyang.