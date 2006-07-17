The New York Sun

Join
National

N. Korea Rejects U.N. Resolution, Warns of New War

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea yesterday rejected a U.N.Security Council resolution and warned the measure was a prelude to a renewed Korean War.

It said it would “bolster its war deterrent for self-defense,” a euphemism for its nuclear weapons program.

The council unanimously passed a resolution Saturday condemning North Korea’s missile launches and demanded the country “suspend all activities related to its ballistic missile program.” It strongly urged North Korea to return to six-party talks.

The resolution bans all U.N. member states from selling material or technology for missiles or weapons of mass destruction to North Korea, and from receiving missiles, banned weapons, or technology from Pyongyang.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use