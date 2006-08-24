New Group Claims Responsibility for Kidnappings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — A previously unknown group, thought to be aligned with Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility yesterday for the kidnap in Gaza of two foreign journalists working for the Fox News network.

A statement issued on behalf of the Holy Jihad Brigades demanded the release of all Islamic prisoners held in American jails within 72 hours, in exchange for the freedom of the two journalists seized last week.

It did not say what would happen to the pair if the demands were not met.

The main Palestinian Arab militant movements, including the ruling party, Hamas, denied knowledge of the case.

While foreigners have been kidnapped by Palestinian Arabs before, their captors have tended to demand ransoms in local terms. The demand for America to release prisoners goes far beyond this.The kidnappers also released a video of Steve Centanni, 60, an American reporter, and Olaf Wiig, 36, a New Zealand cameraman, in which they both said they were in good health.

“Our captors are treating us well,” Mr. Centanni said.

“We’re in fairly good condition. We’re alive and well. Just want to let you know I’m here and alive and give my love to my family and friends and ask you to do anything you can to try to help us get out of here.”

He said they have been given access to clean water, showers, lavatories, clothing, and food.

“To my family, I love you all,” Mr. Wiig said.

Following their kidnap a week ago this past Monday, nothing had been heard of the pair until Tuesday. The Palestinian prime minister, Ismail Haniyeh, had appealed for their release.

The case highlights the lawlessness in Gaza, a tiny patch of territory crammed with 1.4-million people, which this summer has seen numerous bloody incursions by the Israeli army.

The lack of an effective local police or security force means kidnapping is a routine fact of life there. But the unique features of this case have surprised security experts.

The relative lack of news coverage of the incident has even led to claims that liberals in the mainstream press and broadcast outlets have not bothered reporting the fate of journalists working for a right-leaning American company.

But no evidence exists to suggest that professional colleagues have suppressed coverage for political purposes.