This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As my good friend David Frum pointed out here recently, the award to the European Union of the Nobel Prize for Peace was not as mad as it seemed — at least, in theory. For thousands of years, Europe was the world’s principal theatre of war, as well as a centre for planning and unleashing of war in other parts of the planet. Yet over the past six decades, the continent has done a world-leading, record-breaking job of burying hatchets and beating swords into ploughshares, while waving about pruning forks, olive branches, peace pipes and what have you as symbols of peace.

But in practice, a peace award to an association of 27 nations with 500 million people is nonsense. And the timing of this gesture is also odd. The Nobel Peace Prize was established to honour “international fraternity, reduction of standing armies, and the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” International fraternity is always fragile, armies are no longer necessarily very relevant to peace, and peace congresses rarely accomplish anything useful. In order not to become absurd, the Nobel Peace Prize needs updated criteria.

The Nobel Committee rewarded General George C. Marshall, chief proposer of the Marshall Plan, and one of the architects of NATO, but failed to recognize succeeding champions of peace in Europe. Jean Monnet deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for his championship of a European Common Market. Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer, continental Europe’s two greatest statesmen since Bismarck, deserved the Nobel Prize for Peace for the Franco-German Friendship Treaty of 1963, which permanently (it happily seems) interred the trans-Rhine blood feud that had flared countless times since the defeat of Varus’s legions in the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD.

The Committee rightly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990, but omitted to share it with Ronald Reagan, whose entirely defensive and non-nuclear anti-missile system expedited the end of the Cold War. This is part of a pattern of giving the Nobel Peace Prize to American statesmen who did not earn it, but withholding it from some who should have received it.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill should have received the Peace Prize in 1945 for leading the world to a just and righteous peace. (Stalin was ineligible because of his violations of the Tehran and Yalta agreements, because he had co-engineered the Second World War in the first place through his pact with Hitler, and because of his generally murderous conduct throughout his career). But Roosevelt died and Churchill was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

President Truman deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for saving West Berlin, Greece and South Korea from communist aggression, and for the Marshall Plan. President Eisenhower deserved it for ending the Korean War and for his Atoms for Peace plan (the proposed internationalization of nuclear energy), and his Open Skies proposal (unlimited reciprocal aerial reconnaissance), which began the de-escalation of the Cold War. President Kennedy probably earned it for his careful management of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963. President Nixon earned the Nobel Peace Prize for opening relations with China, which has led to an immense improvement in the climate of international relations and prosperity. But none of them was so honoured.

Instead, the Nobel Peace Prize has gone to Jimmy Carter, whose weakness helped incite the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and subverted southern Africa and Central America, and who helped evict the Shah of Iran, introducing 35 years of heightened tensions in the Middle East, despite Carter’s admirable performance at Camp David, for which he should have won the award along with Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat, and not 24 years later for his indifferent freelance effort at “conflict resolution.”

Barack Obama received the Peace Prize in 2009 after a few months in office for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and co-operation between peoples.” This was wishful nonsense, as President Obama, despite being full of good intentions (as were most of his predecessors), has not made any appreciable contribution to peace in the world. And this astonishing recognition was conferred two years after the same honour was accorded former vice-president Al Gore and the International Panel on Climate Change, for, in Gore’s case, transforming himself into a centi-millionaire while terrifying the world with apocalyptic predictions of Old Testament floods and droughts.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee moves in cycles; from 1901 to the First World War, it rewarded anything that looked like a non-violent result where there might previously have been recourse to violence. Thus, between 1902 and 1910, the International Peace Bureau won the award a startling five times. Both the book and the magazine Die Waffen Nieder (Lay Down Your Arms) won in the decade before 1914. These worthies were doubtless toilers in the vineyards of peace, but given that the most horrible war in human history descended on the world from 1914 to 1918, there is some question about how much they actually achieved for the cause.

More sensible, in its way, was the award of the Prize to the often rather bellicose Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for mediating peace (in Portsmouth, N.H., of all places), between the Russians and Japanese. At least he ended a war, and apart from three weeks in 1945, there has been peace between those countries for the 106 subsequent years (though the Japanese did intervene in the Russian Civil War briefly and some of their “border incidents” in the 30s involved up to 10 divisions).

With the end of the Great War, there was naturally a tremendous freshet of enthusiasm for the League of Nations, and president Wilson, a deserving recipient for inspiring the masses of the world with visions of enduring peace, was the first of seven winners for League of Nations-related activities. These included the conveners of the completely futile League Disarmament Conference in 1934, and concluded with Carlos Saavedra Lamos in 1937 for mediating between Paraguay and Bolivia, this after the remilitarization of the Rhineland, the Italian invasion of Ethiopia, six years after the beginning of the Japanese war against China, and after Germany and Japan had withdrawn from the League, which, of course, the United States never joined.

Even the most diaphanous initiatives that called themselves peaceful were rewarded, including future U.S. vice president Charles G. Dawes for his unworkable reparations plan for Germany, and secretary of state Frank Kellogg and the roué-in-chief of the Third Republic, Aristide Briand (11 times prime minister and 15 times foreign minister) for the fatuous Kellogg-Briand Pact, which renounced war “as an instrument of national policy,” enforceable by moral suasion. Hardy, and generally deserving, perennials were the Red Cross and various refugees’ organizations (awarded the prize four times each).

Since the Second World War, individual heroes such as the Dalai Lama (Tibet), Aung Sun Suu Kyi (Burma), Mother Theresa, Andrei Sakharov, Lu Xiaobo (China), Martin Luther King, Lech Walesa and South Africa’s Albert Lutuli, Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela (all in separate years), have been dispersed among a mixed bag of statesmen and doubtful recipients such as Mohammed Al-Baradei of the International Atomic Energy Agency (who did nothing to retard Iranian nuclear development), and Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash (Nova Scotia) Conference that has prattled ineffectually on about peace since the piping days of Cyrus Eaton.

To remain a distinct honor, the Nobel Peace Prize must be given to individuals or organizations of human scale in recognition of heroism in agitation for human rights, and success in the pursuit of peace or improved human living conditions, and stay clear of wishfulness, grandstanding and over-recognition of naiveté in high places, where it is always unsuitable.

cbletters@gmail.com. From the National Post.