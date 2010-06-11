Obama Administration Irked At Israel Over Pace of Flotilla Investigation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNITED NATIONS — The Obama administration has been complaining to Israel about the pressure Washington is coming under to agree to an international probe of Israel’s raid on the Turkish “peace flotilla,” sources in both Washington and Jerusalem are telling The New York Sun.

Mostly, the sources say, Washington is complaining that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet has taken too long to set up its own investigation. Israel’s foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, told The New York Sun Wednesday that the cabinet will finalize the mandate of the Israeli-led investigation and name its membership on Sunday.

The complaints Washington has been making have surfaced as the White House denied a report in the Weekly Standard that it has been telling foreign governments that it intends to support setting up an independent commission, under UN auspices, to investigate Israel’s behavior in the Gaza flotilla incident.

That report was denied by the White House this afternoon, but clearly more has been taking place diplomatically than the administration has so far acknowledged. The Weekly Standard’s story, by its editor, William Kristol, was picked up by the Drudge Report and coursed around the internet because the question of the investigation is emerging as a litmus test of whether the administration will stand with Israel, as past administrations have, or permit the establishment of a probe that, if run under the auspices of the United Nations, will be clearly stacked against the Jewish state.

According to the report in the Standard, the American ambassador here, Susan Rice, is the main proponent inside the administration of a United Nations-led probe. But an American official says Ms. Rice supports the line that her deputy, Alejandro Wolffe, pronounced publicly when the issue for arose at the Security Council.

After more than 12 hours of negotiations on June 2, the Council issued a statement that called for a “transparent” investigation that would comply with “international standards.” Mr. Wolffe told reporters at the time that Israel is fully capable of conducting such an investigation.

According to several sources, Israel intends to set up a committee, possibly headed by a retired Israeli Supreme Court judge, which will include an “international component” — likely a representatives from America or elsewhere — to look into “all aspects” of the confrontation that ended in the deaths of 9 flotilla passengers.

After the Security Council’s gathering, Secretary General Ban called Mr. Netanyahu and his Turkish counterpart, Prime Minister Erdogan, offering to set up a United Nations committee headed by a former New Zealand prime minister, which will include representatives of Israel and Turkey. Jerusalem rejected the idea.

A Turkish diplomat told me this week that his country would reject the findings of an Israeli committee. Adding that “by law” Ankara must set up its own investigation when Turkish citizens get killed, he said that with no U.N. sponsorships there would be too many investigations, including one that was already set up by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

“The Turks don’t interest us, as far as this issue is concerned,” Mr. Lieberman told me. “We don’t intend to satisfy them.”