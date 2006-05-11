The New York Sun

Olmert To Meet Bush In Washington

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

President Bush will meet Prime Minister Olmert of Israel in Washington on May 23 before addressing a joint session of Congress the following day.

Mr. Olmert will have talks with Secretary of State Rice and Defense Secretary Rumsfeld about Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions and the election of the terrorist organization Hamas to lead the Palestinian Authority.

Mr. Olmert will seek American support for his plan to develop secure borders through additional withdrawals of Jews living in the West Bank.

