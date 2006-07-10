The New York Sun

Olmert Warns of Long War Over Shalit

HARRY DE QUETTEVILLE
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Olmert said yesterday that a military operation in Gaza to free a captive soldier and end Palestinian Arab rocket attacks could go on indefinitely.

He said the operation was not “on a timetable.””We’re talking about a long war,” he said, as the army’s southern region commander threatened to pound Palestinian Arab militants for months.

“They will think twice about launching attacks when they see in a week, a month, or two months from now that hundreds of terrorists have been killed,” General Yoav Galant said.

Corporal Gilad Shalit was seized by three Palestinian Arab militants groups and taken into Gaza two weeks ago.

While the Palestinian Arab premier, Ismail Haniyah, has insisted the soldier is being treated well, his family has called for proof he is alive and well.

Israel’s response has involved an armored pincer movement from northern and southern Gaza, coupled with artillery bombardment and airstrikes.

Despite the difficulties of daily life in Gaza’s blazing summer heat, a poll of 1,197 Palestinian Arabs showed almost 80% supported the attack in which Corporal Shalit was captured.

