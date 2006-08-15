Overweight People Outnumber World’s Hungry

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SYDNEY, Australia — The number of overweight people in the world has overtaken the number of malnourished for the first time, with a billion people considered heavier than advised.

While almost one in six of the estimated world population of 6.5 billion is now overweight or obese, about 800 million people do not have enough to eat, an international conference in Australia was told yesterday.”The reality is that, globally, far more obesity than under-nutrition exists,” a nutritionist from the University of North Carolina, Barry Popkin, said.

The transition from a starving world to an obese one is accelerating, Mr. Popkin added.

Gathered for a meeting near Brisbane of the International Association of Agricultural Economists, scientists said governments would have to take the lead in the fight against expanding waistlines.

While the number of hungry people is falling gradually, Mr. Popkin said, the ranks of the obese are growing at an alarming rate.They now number about 300 million worldwide. “Obesity is the norm globally, and under-nutrition — while still important in a few countries and in targeted populations in many others — is no longer the dominant disease,” he said.

Obesity is now affecting developing countries due to a change in diet to more fatty foods, a decline in physical work, the growth in car ownership, and more hours spent in front of the television set. Overweight people run a higher risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers.

Mr. Popkin suggested that governments should subsidize fruit and vegetables and impose higher taxes on soft drinks and sugary foods to address the obesity epidemic.

America, with one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, was compared with Japan, with one of the lowest. Benjamin Senauer, of the University of Minnesota, said the average Japanese man walked four miles a day while almost a quarter of American adults might walk only between 1,000 and 3,000 steps a day. “Japanese cities are based on efficient public transport — and walking,”he said. “The average American commutes to work, drives to the supermarket, and does as little walking as possible.”

Physical activity was no longer part of the everyday lives of many Americans, who instead had to make a special, and often costly, effort to engage in exercise, such as playing golf or using a gym.

The World Health Organization describes obesity as “one of the greatest public health challenges of the 21st century.” In Britain, as in many European countries, the level of obesity has tripled in 20 years and is still rising.

About two-thirds of British adults are now considered overweight or obese.Of these, about a fifth of men and almost a quarter of women are obese.

Over the past decade, obesity among children has risen markedly, doubling in 6-year-olds and tripling among 15-year-olds.

“Obesity and overweight bring with them significant risks of chronic disease and premature death,” Mr. Senauer said.