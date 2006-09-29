Pakistan’s Leader Denies His Spy Agency Aids Extremists

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — President Musharraf yesterday condemned accusations that Pakistan had let down the West in the war against terrorism and criticized a leaked British report that said his intelligence service was assisting Islamist extremists.

A British Ministry of Defense document said Pakistan’s intelligence service was double-dealing in the fight against Islamist extremists.

The paper, by a military officer attached to MI6, said Western security would be improved if Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency were dismantled.

The document added: “Indirectly, Pakistan [through the ISI] has been supporting terrorism and extremism — whether in London [on July 7, 2005] or in Afghanistan or Iraq. Pakistan is not currently stable but on the edge of chaos.”

The Pakistani leader — who publicly rebuked Mr. Blair before meeting him at Chequers — was also incensed that the MoD document recommended putting pressure on him to step down.

It said Britain should use the close personal rapport between senior generals in the Pakistani and British armies to force General Musharraf to resign, dismantle the military’s grip on power, and pave the way for democratic elections.

General Musharraf rejected the report’s findings. “I take exception,” he said.

“I reject it from anybody, MoD or anyone who tells me to dismantle ISI. ISI is a disciplined force, breaking the back of Al Qaeda.”

The report added that while Pakistan has helped thwart attacks on the West, the ISI continues to support the Taliban in Afghanistan and promote the rise of an extremist religious movement in Pakistan.

In an effort to assuage Pakistan’s reaction, the MoD said the leak was a mischievous attempt to portray preliminary inquiries as government policy.

“The academic research notes quoted in no way represent the views of either the MoD or the government,” a statement said.

“To represent it as such is deeply irresponsible, and the author is furious that his notes have been willfully misrepresented in this manner.”

General Musharraf is under growing pressure. His relationship with his Afghan counterpart has publicly collapsed, forcing President Bush to hold a round table dinner for the two leaders on Wednesday evening.