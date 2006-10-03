The New York Sun

Palestinian Arab National Unity Appears Unlikely

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TIM BUTCHER
JERUSALEM — The dream of a Palestinian Arab national unity government made up of Hamas and Fatah appeared dead last night. Clashes between armed supporters of both groups forced the closure of all ministries and administrative offices.

At least three Palestinian Arabs were injured in the violence that broke out after fierce gun battles in Gaza on Sunday claimed eight lives.

The tension was made worse by the strictures of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, which Palestinian Arabs observe with strict fasting during daylight hours that makes many people particularly tetchy.

All activity by the Palestinian National Authority in Gaza and the West Bank ceased with no clear timetable for any resumption.

It added yet more chaos to an administration left bankrupt by the financial boycott imposed by Europe, America, and Israel following the Hamas victory in January’s parliamentary election.

Only last month Fatah, the movement of the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas, the Islamic group in power, announced an agreement to work together in a unified government. But the latest violence suggested that the idea was stillborn.

