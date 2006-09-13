Palestinian Cabinet Resigns; Abbas Sending Delegation to U.N. in Hopes of ‘Road Map’ Plan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – The Palestinian Cabinet resigned Wednesday to clear the way for a new unity government, and President Mahmoud Abbas said he plans to send a delegation to the U.N. to try to revive a Mideast peace plan.

The mass resignation is the first step in forming a government that would include both the Islamic terrorist group Hamas and Mr. Abbas’ Fatah faction.

Government spokesman Ghazi Hamad said the ministers handed their portfolios to Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader. The next step would be Mr. Haniyeh’s resignation. Mr. Abbas would then pick a candidate to form a new government _ probably Mr. Haniyeh.

Mr. Abbas said earlier Wednesday that he would send a delegation to the U.N. General Assembly next week to try to revive the long-stalled “road map” peace plan.

The internationally backed plan, which calls for a series of confidence-building steps leading to the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, was launched by President Bush with great fanfare at a summit in Jordan in June 2003. But neither the Palestinians nor Israel met their initial obligations, and the plan never got off the ground.

“We want to revive the road map at the United Nations,” Mr. Abbas said during a televised news conference with Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Ramallah.

Israel echoed those remarks.

“We’re all for the restarting of the road map,” Israeli government spokeswoman Miri Eisin said, adding that Prime Minister Olmert spoke about revitalizing the peace plan over the weekend with visiting Prime Minister Blair.

Mr. Abbas’ statement was a clear sign the Palestinians were trying to capitalize on their agreement Monday to form a unity government to revive peace talks and end their international isolation.

Western governments froze aid and halted contacts with the Palestinian Authority when Hamas refused to moderate its militant positions after winning January parliamentary elections and forming a government.

Mr. Abbas said Mr. Haniyeh would likely remain in his post.

“As for who will be prime minister, of course the majority in parliament will be making the decision, and, without a doubt, the majority in parliament want Haniyeh,” the president said. “But until now we can’t say when he will form a new government. And as I said in the beginning of the week, the government will be formed soon, God willing.”

Hamas and Fatah hope their unity government will gain international legitimacy and a resumption of foreign aid.

Israel, America and European Union label Hamas a terror group and insist it must renounce violence, recognize Israel and accept previous peace accords. State Department spokesman Tom Casey said the America would not resume aid until the Palestinian government accepts all the conditions.

Speaking at a party meeting Wednesday, Mr. Olmert included the Palestinians among the “problems that threaten Israel’s existence,” but said his country would pursue the possibility of talks that “will pave the way to serious dialogue that might lead us many steps forward.”

Hamas officials said Tuesday they would not object to Mr. Abbas restarting peace talks with Israel. Hamas rejects the existence of a Jewish state in the Middle East, but Fatah favors peace negotiations.

The aid cutoff, and Israel’s refusal to transfer taxes it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, has led to a severe financial crisis in Palestinian towns and left the government unable to pay full salaries to its 165,000 workers the past six months.

Planning Minister Samir Abu Eisha, who was also acting as finance minister, said that if Israel restored the tax transfers, it would more than make up the nearly $300 million in back pay the Palestinian Authority owes its employees.

“This is our right. We should have this money,” he said.

Mr. Abu Eisha said the Palestinian Authority also expects to be able to pay the workers a month’s salary before the holy month of Ramadan, which starts in about 10 days. He did not say where the money would come from, but said the government was reaching out to Arab countries.

Talking to reporters Wednesday evening in Gaza City, Mr. Haniyeh said, “God willing, we’ll be able to pay one salary before Ramadan.”