Palestinian Gunmen Kidnap Fox News Crew in Gaza

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Masked Palestinian gunmen ambushed a car carrying a Fox News crew in Gaza City on Monday and kidnapped two journalists, according to witnesses and Fox.

“We can confirm that two of our people were taken against their will in Gaza,” Fox News said in a statement.

A Fox employee in Gaza, who declined to give his name because he was not authorized to release information about the incident, said reporter Steve Centanni, a U.S. citizen, and a cameraman from New Zealand were kidnapped.

The men and their bodyguard were parked near the headquarters of the Palestinian security services when two trucks filled with masked gunmen pulled up and boxed them in, the Fox employee said. The gunmen took the two reporters from the sports utility vehicle, which was marked “TV,” and drove away, he said.

Major militant groups in Gaza denied any connection to the incident; there was no immediate word of any demands made.

Security officials put police on alert across Gaza and set up roadblocks to find the gunmen and free the reporters, Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Abu Hilal said. “This is not acceptable at all,” he said.

Several foreigners have been kidnapped in Gaza in recent months with their abductors demanding jobs from the Palestinian Authority or the release of people from Palestinian jails. All those kidnapped have been freed within hours without harm.