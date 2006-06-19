Palestinian Leader Urges Arabs To Help Block Israeli Border Plan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMMAN, Jordan – Palestinian Arab leader Mahmoud Abbas said yesterday he was rallying Arab nations to block Israel’s plan to unilaterally redraw its borders and instead support the American-backed proposal envisioning a Palestinian Arab state.

Prime Minister Olmert has proposed drawing a West Bank border if negotiations with the Palestinian Arabs fail. Arabs, including Palestinians, fear the plan would alienate Palestinian towns and increase hardship there – driving many to neighboring Arab states, including Jordan. Mr. Olmert, however, assured Abdullah during a June 8 visit to Amman that he would seek a negotiated settlement with the Palestinian Arabs and meet soon with Mr. Abbas.

“We are working now and consolidating our contacts with Arab countries to distance Olmert’s plan from the table and solidify the ‘road map’ as a basis for negotiations and dialogue,” Mr. Abbas said after meeting Abdullah.

The so-called “road map” is a Mideast peace plan approved by America, United Nations, European Union, and Russia – known as the Quartet. It calls for an end to Palestinian-Israeli violence and for an independent Palestinian Arab state alongside Israel.

In Israel, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mark Regev said yesterday his country “wants to move forward with the Palestinians on the ‘road map.'”

“Israel has accepted the ‘road map,’ which is ultimately the international community’s consensus document on how to move forward,” he said.

But Mr. Regev added that the “problem today is that you have a Palestinian government that says ‘no’ to the ‘road map,’ ‘no’ to peace, and ‘no’ to reconciliation.”

He was referring to the government led by the Islamic terrorist group Hamas, which opposes the existence of Israel and has killed hundreds of Israelis in suicide bombings. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by America and European Union, which have cut off much-needed aid to the Palestinian Arab government.

Mr. Regev also said Israel wanted to meet Mr. Abbas to discuss how to move forward.

“But it must be remembered that the Palestinian government is run by Hamas, which has said in no uncertain terms that it rejects the ‘road map,'” he added.

Mr. Abbas said he was trying to “stop the Israeli military escalation” and violence in the Palestinian Arab territories, and he hoped a “mechanism could be soon be reached, setting the stage for Palestinian-Israeli understanding for establishing calm.”