US Intelligence Thinks Kim Jong Il May Be Ill

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — American officials think North Korea’s unpredictable dictator may be gravely ill.

An American intelligence official says there is reason to believe Kim Jong Il is sick after he failed to show up at a North Korean national celebration today.

An American intelligence official says it is possible that Kim has suffered a stroke. That official and another American source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive intelligence gathering.

Mr. Kim has not been seen in public for a month and American officials were closely watching today’s military parade for signs to the leader’s health.

North Koreans call Kim the “Dear Leader” and he holds absolute power in the Stalinist regime.