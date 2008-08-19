The New York Sun

Peace Activists To Land Boats in Gaza

CAROLYNNE WHEELER
JERUSALEM — Peace activists planning to land two boats on a beach in Gaza are no better than “pirates” and will be turned back by the navy, Israeli officials said yesterday.

The SS Free Gaza and the SS Liberty, which are sailing from Crete to Cyprus and then on to Gaza, will carry about 40 protesters campaigning against Israel’s economic sanctions on the Palestinian Arab territory.

Among those on board are an 84-year-old Holocaust survivor and Lauren Booth, the sister-in-law of Tony Blair, the international special envoy to the Middle East.

The boats, which will also carry a cargo of balloons, musical instruments and thousands of hearing aids, are expected to approach Gaza early next week.

