Perfume Sprayed In German Schools To Boost Energy

BERLIN — Perfumes are being pumped into German classrooms in an attempt to boost pupils’ concentration and energy levels.

Five schools are testing the scent of lavender, lemon, orange, grapefruit, and cedarwood oil, which is being sprayed once an hour into classrooms through nozzles next to the blackboard.

Any change in mood, attitude to learning, or rise in pupil activity is monitored by scientists and teachers in a year-long project to find the ideal “learning scent.”