Perfume Sprayed In German Schools To Boost Energy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KATE CONNOLLY
BERLIN — Perfumes are being pumped into German classrooms in an attempt to boost pupils’ concentration and energy levels.

Five schools are testing the scent of lavender, lemon, orange, grapefruit, and cedarwood oil, which is being sprayed once an hour into classrooms through nozzles next to the blackboard.

Any change in mood, attitude to learning, or rise in pupil activity is monitored by scientists and teachers in a year-long project to find the ideal “learning scent.”

