Plane Crashes In Siberia, Killing 122

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOSCOW — A landing plane careened off a rain-slicked Siberian runway early yesterday, plowed into garages, and burst into flames, killing at least 122 people in Russia’s second major commercial airline crash in two months.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the braking system on the Airbus A-310 operated by Russian airline S7 had failed, Russian news agencies reported, citing unnamed sources.

The plane was carrying at least 201 people on the 2,600-mile flight east to the Siberian city of Irkutsk from Moscow. Fifty-eight people were injured. Many of the children on board were headed to Lake Baikal on vacation, according to news reports.

A flight attendant, Viktoria Zilberstein, opened the emergency hatch in the rear of the burning plane, according to the Emergency Ministry. Ten passengers escaped, and others — including a pilot — were saved by rescuers including firefighters, ITAR-Tass reported.

Relatives streamed to a crisis center near Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, where the flight originated. Some stumbled out in silent shock. One woman exclaimed into her cell phone, ecstatic that a family friend had survived.

After veering off the runway at about 7:50 a.m., the plane tore through a 6-foot-high concrete barrier, crashed into a compound of garages, and stopped a short distance from some small houses.

“I saw smoke coming from the aircraft. People were already walking out who were charred, injured, burnt,” a witness told NTV television.