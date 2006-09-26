The New York Sun

Pope Calls for Preserving Rights Of Christians in the Islamic World

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy — Seeking to quell resentment in the Islamic world over his remarks on holy war, Pope Benedict XVI told Islamic envoys yesterday that their two faiths must overcome historic enmities and together reject violence, saying the future of humanity is at stake.

The pope also urged “reciprocity” in religious freedom, calling for preserving the rights of Christians throughout the Islamic world. “The circumstances which have given rise to our gathering are well known,” Benedict said, referring to his remarks on Islam in a September 12 speech at Regensburg University in Germany, which set off protests around the Islamic world.

He did not dwell on the contested remarks, in which he quoted a 14th-century Byzantine emperor as saying: “Show me just what Muhammad brought that was new, and there you will find things only evil and inhuman, such as his command to spread by the sword the faith he preached.”

Benedict has already expressed regret for the worldwide reaction among Muslims and said his remarks did not reflect his personal views, but he has not offered a complete apology.

