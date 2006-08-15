The New York Sun

Pope Wants To Visit A Peaceful Holy Land

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict says he does not feel strong enough to take many long trips but that he would like to travel to a peaceful Holy Land.

In a wide-ranging interview with German television broadcast Sunday, the pontiff spoke of Europe’s role in Christianity, secularization in the Western world, and the growing importance of churches in Africa and Latin America.

The pontiff also offered some insight into his own personality and ministry, saying being pope is “really tiring” and that it is important to “see the funny side of life.”

“I have to say that I’ve never felt strong enough to plan many long trips,” the pontiff said in the 35-minute-long interview.

Benedict has no apparent history of chronic health problems.

