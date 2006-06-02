Prince Albert of Monaco Says He Is Father of Second Child

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BERLIN – Prince Albert of Monaco said yesterday that he had fathered a second illegitimate child following an affair with a waitress.

The prince’s lawyer said Monaco’s ruler was the father of 14-year-old Californian schoolgirl, Jazmin Grace Rotolo, following his affair with her married mother, Tamara Rotolo, when she was on holiday in Monaco in 1991.

“The prince officially recognizes the paternity that was legally established several weeks ago,” his lawyer, Thierry Lacoste, told the French newspaper Le Figaro.

It is Prince Albert’s second acknowledgement of paternity within a year.

Last year, shortly after he took over as ruler of the tiny principality following the death of his father, Prince Rainier, Prince Albert said he had fathered Alexandre Coste, now 3, following his affair with a Togolese flight attendant, Nicole Coste.

The disclosure comes in a book written by two Le Figaro journalists. The lawyer said the decision had been made to confirm the reports because the “circling paparazzi” were making Jazmin’s life intolerable.

“At first he decided to keep his paternity secret until Jazmin Grace reached adulthood,” Mr. Lacoste told the paper. “But during the past several weeks the paparazzi began to swarm around her in Palm Springs and the situation became untenable for her.”

Authors Lena Lutaud and Thibault Dromard appeared to quash speculation that the prince has more secrets waiting to be disclosed. They quoted a close friend of the prince, who said, “There are no more hidden children.”

Mr. Lacoste said Jazmin would be free to visit or even live in the constitutional monarchy on the French Riviera.

“For the time being, Jazmin Grace will pursue her studies in the United States, but she will always have the option to come to the principality to spend a few days or to live,” he said.

But she will not have the right to accede the throne because she was born out of wedlock. The billionaire prince has never married and is often described as the world’s most eligible bachelor.