Prodi Prepares for Pivotal Rome Summit

PALERMO, Italy — Prime Minister Prodi of Italy said the focus of today’s summit in Rome on the Middle East crisis will be on attaining a cease-fire, providing humanitarian aid, and discussing a possible peacekeeping force.

“The fundamental issues we have to face are first a cease-fire, and second the humanitarian problem and the sea of refugees,” Mr. Prodi said yesterday in Rome after a meeting with Prime Minister Gonzi of Malta. “There is also the issue of the eventual organization of a force to separate” the warring sides, he said.

The conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia started two weeks ago. Israeli jets continued to strike Hezbollah installations in Lebanon yesterday as soldiers advanced in the southern part of the country to Bint Jbeil, the largest town in the border strip. Hezbollah rockets hit Haifa and there were reports of injuries, according to Israel’s Channel 10.

Secretary of State Rice will attend today’s summit along with Secretary-General Annan, several European foreign ministers, and the Egyptian and Saudi Arabian foreign ministers. Prime Minister Siniora of Lebanon also will attend, Ansa news agency said yesterday citing Lebanese TV.

America and Britain have opposed calling for a cease-fire as the Israeli military continues to attack Hezbollah strongholds. Ms. Rice and Prime Minister Olmert agreed yesterday on the need to defeat Hezbollah. The defeat of Hezbollah would help make a lasting peace in the region, Ms. Rice said.

“A durable solution will be one that strengthens the forces of peace and democracy in this region,” Ms. Rice said at the news conference, held just before she and Mr. Olmert convened for talks.

Mr. Prodi yesterday said a lasting peace also could be ensured by inserting a peacekeeping force between the warring factions. So far, Italy is the only country to have stepped forward and offered soldiers for the mission, while France, Germany, Russia, and Britain all backed the idea at the Group of Eight meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week.

A neutral force standing between Israel and Lebanon is useful “because the idea is to try to provide a minimum amount of long-term security for both the Israeli border and the structure of the Lebanese state,” Mr. Prodi said.

There are no divisions on the need to provide assistance as the humanitarian crisis grows. America pledged $30 million in aid to help war-ravaged Lebanon after Ms. Rice’s surprise visit to Beirut on Monday. America will give the money to a United Nations relief fund and immediately supply 100,000 medical kits, 20,000 blankets, and 2,000 plastic sheet rolls. Italy is shipping logistical support materials and medical supplies to Beirut, and said today’s summit will aim to stabilize a “corridor” for continuing humanitarian aid.