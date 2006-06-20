Prosecutors Seek Death For Saddam

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON – Iraqi prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Saddam Hussein, his half-brother, and two other senior officials yesterday, saying they had “shown no mercy” to hundreds of villagers killed and tortured in 1982.

Saddam, smiling and looking relaxed, mockingly said “congratulations” to the chief prosecutor, Jaafar al-Moussawi, as he wound up his closing arguments after a tumultuous eight month trial.

Proceedings were adjourned until July 10, when the defense team is scheduled to deliver its final remarks before the court retires to consider its verdict. The case centers on the execution of 148 Shiite civilians from Dujail after a failed attempt to assassinate Saddam during a visit.

The prosecution said the former dictator should go to the gallows for crimes against humanity, along with his half-brother Barzan al-Tikriti and the former vice president, Taha Yassin Ramadan.