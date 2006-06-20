The New York Sun

Join
National

Prosecutors Seek Death For Saddam

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANTON LAGUARDIA
ANTON LAGUARDIA

LONDON – Iraqi prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Saddam Hussein, his half-brother, and two other senior officials yesterday, saying they had “shown no mercy” to hundreds of villagers killed and tortured in 1982.

Saddam, smiling and looking relaxed, mockingly said “congratulations” to the chief prosecutor, Jaafar al-Moussawi, as he wound up his closing arguments after a tumultuous eight month trial.

Proceedings were adjourned until July 10, when the defense team is scheduled to deliver its final remarks before the court retires to consider its verdict. The case centers on the execution of 148 Shiite civilians from Dujail after a failed attempt to assassinate Saddam during a visit.

The prosecution said the former dictator should go to the gallows for crimes against humanity, along with his half-brother Barzan al-Tikriti and the former vice president, Taha Yassin Ramadan.

ANTON LAGUARDIA
ANTON LAGUARDIA

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use