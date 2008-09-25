The New York Sun

Putin Pledges Expanded Ties With Latin American Countries

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MOSCOW — Prime Minister Vladimir Putin says relations with Latin America will be a top foreign policy priority for the Russian government.

Mr. Putin, who is meeting with visiting President Chavez of Venezuela, says Russia is willing to discuss further military contacts with Venezuela and help it develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Mr. Chavez said during today’s meeting that close ties between Venezuela and Russia would strengthen a multi-polar world.

Mr. Chavez’s visit takes place as a Russian naval squadron sails to Venezuela, across the Caribbean Sea from America, in a pointed response to what the Kremlin portrays as threatening American encroachment near its own borders.

