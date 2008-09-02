Putin Pledges ‘Answer’ to NATO Black Sea Deployment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOSCOW — Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said today that Russia will respond calmly to an increase in NATO ships in the Black Sea in the aftermath of the short war with Georgia, but promised that “there will be an answer.”

Meanwhile, President Medvedev sternly warned the West that it would lose more than Moscow would if it tried to punish Russia with sanctions over the war with Georgia.

Russia has repeatedly complained that NATO has too many warships in the Black Sea. A Foreign Ministry spokesman, Andrei Nesterenko, said today that currently there are two American, one Polish, one Spanish, and one German ship there.

“We don’t understand what American ships are doing on the Georgian shores, but this is a question of taste, it’s a decision by our American colleagues,” Mr. Putin reportedly said. “The second question is why the humanitarian aid is being delivered on naval vessels armed with the newest rocket systems.”

Russia’s reaction to NATO ships “will be calm, without any sort of hysteria. But of course, there will be an answer,” Interfax quoted Mr. Putin as saying during a visit to Uzbekistan.

Asked exactly what measures Russia would take in response to NATO ships in the Black Sea, Mr. Putin was quoted as answering, “You’ll see.”

As if to emphasize the country’s strength — its control over a growing percentage of European energy supplies — Mr. Putin traveled to Uzbekistan to announce a deal that would tighten Russia’s hand on Central Asian energy exports to the West.

In an interview with Italy’s RAI television broadcast today, Mr. Medvedev said that Russia doesn’t fear expulsion from the Group of Eight leading industrialized nations.

“The G-8 will be practically unable to function without Russia, because it can make decisions only if they reflect the opinion of top global economies and leading political players of the world,” Mr. Medvedev said. “That’s why we don’t fear being expelled from the G-8.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Senator McCain, is among those who called for Russia’s expulsion from the elite club of the world’s richest countries.

Mr. Medvedev also warned that NATO would suffer more than Russia if its ties with Moscow were severed.

“We don’t see anything dramatic or difficult about suspending our relations if that’s the wish of our partners,” Mr. Medvedev said. “But I think that our partners will lose more from that.”

NATO nations depend on Russia as a transit route for supplies going to the alliance’s troops in Afghanistan.

At a summit yesterday, the European Union issued a declaration saying Russia was violating the terms of its cease-fire with Georgia. It warned that talks on a political and economic agreement with the Kremlin would be postponed unless Russian troops pulled back from positions in Georgia.

Britain and eastern European nations held out for a tougher line, but Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and natural gas deterred stronger sanctions.

Russia supplies the E.U. with a third of its oil and 40% of its natural gas — a dependence that the E.U.’s administrative body says will rise significantly in the future.

Mr. Putin announced today that Russia and Uzbekistan will build a new natural gas pipeline that will pump Turkmen and Uzbek gas into Russia’s pipeline system, which Russia will re-export to Europe.

The project, which has been under discussions for several months, will strengthen Moscow’s hold over Central Asian gas and undermine Western-backed efforts for a rival trans-Caspian route.