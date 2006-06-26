Qaeda Murders Four Russians, Then Posts Executions on Web

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CAIRO, Egypt – An Al Qaeda linked group posted a Web video yesterday showing the killings of three Russian Embassy workers abducted earlier this month in Iraq. A fourth also was said to have been killed.

An accompanying statement by the Mujahedeen Shura Council, an umbrella organization linking seven insurgent groups including Al Qaeda in Iraq, said all four Russians had been killed.

The 90-second video, posted on an Islamic Web site that frequently airs terrorist messages, showed the beheading of two blindfolded men and the shooting of a third.

In the footage, two men clad in black and wearing black ski masks shout “God is great!” before beheading the first man. Then one terrorist appears standing over the decapitated body of a second victim lying in a pool of blood, with the head placed on top of the body.

The footage of the beheading victims shows a closed room with white walls. The shooting appears outdoors in what looked like an alley between buildings.

The footage was stamped with the logo of Al Qaeda.

“God’s verdict has been carried out on the Russian diplomats … in revenge for the torture, killing and expulsion of our brothers and sisters by the infidel Russian government,” the statement said.

The video begins with a verse from the Koran appearing in white letters on a black screen, and a voice reading “Those who aggress on you, you aggress on them.”

One at a time, the four men appear on camera, staring ahead and speaking in Russian. Then the camera cuts to the killings.

Footage of the men speaking into the camera is dated June 13, but the footage of the killings is undated.

Four Russian Embassy workers were abducted June 3 after an attack on their car in Baghdad’s Mansour neighborhood. A fifth Russian was killed in the incident.

The captives include the embassy’s third secretary, Fyodor Zaitsev, and three other staffers: Rinat Agliulin, Anatoly Smirnov, and Oleg Fedoseyev.

In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had not independently confirmed their deaths.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Iraq are using all methods and are continuing work to verify the information,” a ministry spokesman, Mikhail Kamynin, said.

Moscow vehemently opposed the American-led military campaign and has continued to keep its distance from Washington on the issue of Iraq. Four Russian workers were killed in ambushes in Iraq in 2004.

On Wednesday, the Mujahedeen Shura Council posted a statement on the Internet saying it had decided to kill the four Russians, prompting one hostage’s sister, a Muslim, to make an impassioned plea for their freedom.

“I beg you to pardon them and release them. You are Muslims, and Islam, before anything else, is a religion of peace and justice,” Aliya Agliulin, wearing an Islamic headscarf, said on Al-Jazeera television on June 21, according to an Arabic voice-over of her statement.

“I, as a Muslim like all other Muslims in Russia, feel pain for what is happening in Iraq. Please act wisely and think of the feeling of the families of the hostages and their children who are waiting for their return. … My brother is the lone provider for our family.”