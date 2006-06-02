Red Baron Descendant’s Murder Trial Is Hot Ticket

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

More than 3,000 Brazilians are clamoring for a seat at the Sao Paulo court where 22-year-old Suzane Louise von Richthofen, descended from the family of Germany’s “Red Baron,” goes on trial next week for the murder of her parents, a court official said.

The First District Jury Court, whose Web site has crashed several times because of requests to fill one of 80 public seats, planned a lottery yesterday to select the spectators, one of the prosecutors, Roberto Tardelli, said. Demand is so intense the court is in talks to provide a live feed of the criminal proceedings for the first time, he said.

In Brazil, where half the country’s population lives on less than $2 a day, the trial is generating interest because of the defendant’s affluent upbringing, according to her lawyer. Ms. von Richthofen, a former law student at Catholic University who grew up in a house with a pool and library, is charged with plotting the 2002 murder of her parents in their bed.

“Everybody wants to understand how a girl with a good family and education could commit such a crime when most of the crimes here are because of poverty and domestic violence,” said Ilana Casoy, 46, a researcher of serial killers and violent crimes in Brazil, who released a book this week on the murder.

The trial, which begins June 5, may last four days, said a spokesman for Judge Anderson Filho, who will try the case. Ms. von Richthofen is on trial with her ex-boyfriend and his brother.

At the time of the October 31, 2002, murder in Sao Paulo, Brazilian newspapers highlighted Ms. von Richthofen’s relation to Manfred Albrecht von Richthofen, a World War I pilot who won 80 dogfights and became known as the “Red Baron.” The defendant’s father, who had the same name as the baron, kept in his office a genealogical tree of the family showing their links to the German national hero.

The case is being covered by the nation’s biggest newspapers and magazines. Veja magazine carried an interview with the defendant May 12 titled “Truths and Lies From Suzane von Richthofen.” The defendant, her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos de Paula e Silva, and his brother, Cristian Cravinhos de Paula e Silva, each could face a sentence of as much as 60 years in jail should they be convicted by the sevenmember jury.

“People are fascinated by the crime because she was a girl that had everything but ended up turning to crime,” Mr. Tardelli said. “It’s a crime people find hard to understand.”

Ms. von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers confessed to taking part in the murder to the Sao Paulo civil police a week after the killing, said Armando de Oliveira Filho, 44, who coordinated a team of police investigators on the case. The blond-haired, fair-skinned girl, then 19, told Mr. Oliveira Filho she decided to have her parents killed because they opposed her relationship with Daniel Cravinhos de Paula e Silva, whom she met three years earlier, Mr. Oliveira Filho said.

While the defendants have confessed, the jury is required to decide whether they are guilty. The jury will weigh other elements of the crime that could lead to a longer sentence, such as the scale of cruelty and level of responsibility.

Ms. von Richthofen’s defense team will ask Judge Filho to have a separate trial from the Cravinhos brothers, one of her lawyers, Mario de Oliveira Filho, said. Mr. Tardelli said he expects Ms. von Richthofen’s lawyers to argue she was manipulated by her boyfriend to commit the murder, while Cravinhos’ defense team has alleged she masterminded the killing.

Police suspected Ms. von Richthofen and her boyfriend were involved in the killing of Ms. von Richthofen’s 50-year-old mother, Marisia, and 49-year-old father, Manfred, for money reasons, Mr. Oliveira Filho, the police investigator, said.

“The first thing Suzane asked after we met was when she could sell her parents’ car,” Mr. Oliveira Filho said. “The second question was if she could travel with her boyfriend to the beach during the investigation.”

Manfred, an engineer, and Marisia, a psychiatrist, were bludgeoned to death while sleeping in their bed in the family house in Campo Belo, a Sao Paulo neighborhood settled by German families. Police said Ms. von Richthofen masterminded the murder and opened the door of the house for the brothers to kill her parents.

She told the brothers to wear nylon stockings on their heads to prevent hair from falling on the floor, police said. While they were beating the parents’ heads with steel pipes, Ms. von Richthofen was in the library, throwing documents on the floor. She also helped them break into her father’s suitcase with a knife and took dollars, euros, and jewels to simulate a robbery, Mr. Oliveira Filho said.

She later helped the brothers conceal the pipes and their bloody clothes in a plastic bag and gave the money and jewelry to them, Mr. Oliveira Filho said. They were arrested after police got a tip that Cristian Cravinhos de Paula e Silva used the stolen money to buy a motorbike, he said.

Ms. von Richthofen left prison this week greeted by a mob that tried to throw rocks. She is now awaiting trial under house arrest, Mr. Oliveira Filho, 53, one of three lawyers defending Ms. von Richthofen, said in a telephone interview in Sao Paulo. Daniel, 25, and Cristian, 30, are waiting for the trial at a detention center in downtown Sao Paulo.

In the Veja interview, Ms. von Richthofen said she couldn’t remember anything about the day of the murder because she had smoked marijuana the entire day.

“She is not a violent person,” Mr. Oliveira Filho said. “She has always been a sociable person that, suddenly, after meeting Daniel Cravinhos, became addicted to drugs and started to have an anti-social behavior.”