Red Cross Drops Its Cross and Avoids Crescent

ALEXANDER G. HIGGINS
GENEVA, Switzerland – Years of campaigning is on the verge of bringing the Israelis and Palestinian Arabs into the Red Cross humanitarian movement thanks to a pending solution to bridge long-standing sensitivities over Crusaders, crosses, and crescents.

The two-day International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, opening today, is being asked to approve changes to meet Israeli demands of almost six decades that it be granted full membership without using the cross or crescent to identify itself.

