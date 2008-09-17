The New York Sun

Report: U.S. Missiles Strike Pakistani Site

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ISHTIAQ MAHSUD
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan — Pakistani intelligence officials are reporting a suspected American missile strike on a militant stronghold near the Afghan border.

Two intelligence officials said informants told them that several missiles hit a house in the South Waziristan region this evening. They had no immediate word on any casualties.

They said an unmanned drone of the type used by American forces in Afghanistan was heard in the area shortly before the attack.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak openly to the media.

A spokesman for the Pakistan army said it was looking into reports about the incident.

