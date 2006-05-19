Roadside Bomb Kills Four Americans

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Four American soldiers and their Iraqi interpreter were killed by a roadside bomb yesterday and at least two dozen Iraqis died in violence across the country, as politicians worked on a government they hope will restore security.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers of a United Arab Emirates diplomat in Iraq demanded the closing of the country’s embassy in Baghdad in a videotape aired on Arab television. Al-Jazeera TV did not air audio with the video, which showed a man said to be the hostage, Naji Rashid al-Nuaimi, 28, who was abducted by gunmen Tuesday in Baghdad.

In violence around Iraq, clashes broke out in the Sunni Arab city of Ramadi – an insurgent stronghold and the capital of western Anbar province. Ramadi hospital reported at least one Iraqi was killed when his car was hit by a mortar.

Iraqi police said four officers were killed and three wounded in a mortar attack apparently targeting an American base in nearby Fallujah.

The American soldiers and their Iraqi interpreter died when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb northwest of Baghdad, the U.S. command said. It had earlier said an American sailor died Wednesday in Anbar province.

Gunmen stopped a minibus in southwestern Baghdad and killed all eight Iraqis on board – a group of car mechanics and the driver. And a roadside bomb exploded near a police patrol in northern Baghdad’s Waziriya neighborhood, killing three police officers and five bystanders.