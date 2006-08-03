Rocket Barrage in Israel Kills 6 People

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Hezbollah rocket attacks killed six people in northern Israel Thursday and injured many others, Israeli police said.

The six fatalities were the most in a single day since eight people were killed July 16 when a rocket struck a train maintenance depot in Haifa.

At least 100 rockets hit northern Israel within several minutes, killing at least two people in Acre and three in Maalot.

In Acre, some people came out of their shelters after an initial rocket barrage to see where the missiles fell. A new round of rockets struck the town, killing two people who were standing on their balcony, Mayor Shimon Lankry told Israel’s Channel 2 Television.

Five other people were injured, one critically and four seriously, he said.

At least three people were killed in Maalot when rockets hit an open area, Mayor Shlomo Buhbut told Channel 10 television. Two were killed immediately and a third died on the way to the hospital, he said.

“It is a black day for our community,” he said.

It was not immediately clear where the sixth fatality occurred.