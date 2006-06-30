Romanian PM Calls for Iraq Troop Pullout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BUCHAREST, Romania – Romania’s prime minister yesterday proposed withdrawing his country’s 890 troops from Iraq, citing security concerns and the operation’s cost, but the president called the idea “unacceptable.”

“The death and serious injury of Romanian soldiers is becoming a concern,” Prime Minister Tariceanu said in an announcement that took many by surprise, including the American ambassador.

One Romanian soldier has died in Iraq.

Mr. Tariceanu said he had asked Defense Minister Teodor Atanasiu to formally submit a request to the country’s top defense body, which is chaired by President Basescu, and has the power to decide on the withdrawal.

In a policy rift, however, Mr. Basescu called Mr. Tariceanu’s proposal “unacceptable” because the prime minister had not consulted the relevant Romanian officials and foreign partners. Both men have clashed frequently over policy.

“Romania must respect its international commitments,” Mr. Basescu said. The president, who is also the country’s commander in chief, said Mr. Tariceanu’s statements would cause “grave prejudice to Romania’s credibility abroad.”

Foreign Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu, a member of Mr. Tariceanu’s Liberal Party, also complained he wasn’t consulted and suggested he would resign from the Cabinet unless Mr. Tariceanu reconsidered his position.

“The troop presence in Iraq is a firm international commitment,” he said.

Mr. Atanasiu said the withdrawal would save Romania $90 million. He added he wanted to withdraw the troops when they are next due to be rotated in November or December.

An extension would need parliamentary approval. It was unclear whether a majority of lawmakers would support extending the troops’ presence in Iraq.