Russia Condemns Georgia’s Pro-Western Leadership

MOSCOW — President Putin told lawmakers yesterday that no country should get away with threatening Russia, setting the stage for passage of a motion fiercely condemning Georgia’s pro-Western leadership.

Georgian authorities arrested four Russian military officers last week, accusing them of espionage, and Moscow responded with harsh measures Tuesday, slapping transport and postal sanctions on Georgia, even though it released the four.

The Kremlin has refused to back down despite Western calls for an end to the punitive measures.

“I would not counsel anyone to talk to Russia in the language of provocations and blackmail,” Mr. Putin said, adding that he was speaking specifically about Georgia.

Lawmakers in Russia’s lower house of Parliament, meanwhile, passed a resolution strongly condemning the Georgian government, accusing it of “anti-Russian” behavior and signaling “harsher measures” if the situation worsens.

Russian police targeted the large Georgian immigrant population in Moscow with raids of businesses and restaurants.

Parliament was to vote later this week on a motion aimed at money sent home by Georgians — a move that would deal a huge blow to the struggling economy in Georgia, whose 4.4 million people rely heavily on the hundreds of millions of dollars in annual remittances sent back by the nearly 1 million Georgians living in Russia.

The moves appeared aimed at punishing President Saakashvili for defying Russia by arresting the officers. More broadly, Moscow has been alarmed by Georgia’s goal of joining NATO and the growing American influence in Russia’s former Soviet backyard.

A State Department official said Washington continues to back Georgia’s aim to join NATO, despite Russia’s objections, and wants both countries to solve their dispute peacefully.

“We want to do what we can to keep the door to NATO open for Georgia,” deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Mark Pekala, said.

Mr. Pekala told reporters in Tallinn, Estonia, that Georgia and Russia should step up dialogue to improve their relations.

“We don’t think there’s a military solution to this issue,” Mr. Pekala said, adding that America wanted Russia to withdraw its troops from Georgia as agreed five years ago at a summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia has rejected Western calls to end the transport and postal blockade on the former Soviet republic. The sanctions came despite Georgia’s release Monday of the Russian officers.

“The range of measures are a response to the situation, and, consequently, their duration will depend on how long the hostile rhetoric [of the Georgian leadership] continues,” a Russian official charged with regional relations, Modest Kolerov, was quoted as saying yesterday by the Gazeta.ru news Web site.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia said the measures were aimed at cutting off money that he said was being used by the Georgian leadership to increase its military might in preparation for the seizure of two pro-Russian breakaway regions.

Authorities Tuesday closed two popular casinos run by Georgians in the Russian capital, saying it didn’t have authorization for its casino tables and slot machines. They also raided a hotel and two restaurants run by Georgians, saying they could be closed for legal violations.

The Kommersant daily quoted police officials as saying that 40 Georgian restaurants and shops in downtown Moscow would be raided in the next few days. The Russian Consulate in Tbilisi, meanwhile, has stopped issuing visas to Georgians.

“In Russia, the patriotic campaign has begun,” Kommersant wrote on its front page above photographs of posters of Mr. Saakashvili with a Hitler-like mustache, which pro-Kremlin youth activists brandished at a rally in August outside the Georgian Embassy in Moscow.

Russia’s chilly relations with Georgia have worsened steadily since Mr. Saakashvili came to power following the 2003 Rose Revolution, vowing to take the country out of Russia’s orbit, reign in the breakaway provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and join NATO in 2008.

Georgia accuses Russia of backing the separatists, which Russia denies.

At the United Nations, Russia ratcheted up diplomatic pressure on Georgia by circulating a draft Security Council resolution Tuesday that would link the future of a U.N. observer mission with demands that Georgia stop “provocative actions” over Abkhazia.