Russia Endorses Plan To Leave Breakaway Region

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOSCOW — Russia’s president has agreed to a proposal calling for both Russian and Georgian troops to move back to their initial positions and stop fighting.

Georgia has not yet agreed to the plan, which also calls for the beginning of international discussion on future status of Georgia’s breakaway provinces and ways to ensure their security.

The plan endorsed by President Medvedev and his French counterpart, President Sarkozy, demands that the parties ensure the free access for humanitarian assistance.

After his talks in Moscow, Mr. Sarkozy will be heading to the Georgian capital with the proposal.

