The New York Sun

Join
National

Russia: Georgia Actions May Be ‘Military Preparations’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
PATRICK HENRY
PATRICK HENRY

MOSCOW — Russia’s government said it is “concerned” by recent Georgian actions around Tskhinvali, the capital of the breakaway region of South Ossetia, which “could be characterized as military preparations.”

Russia is working to defuse the situation in South Ossetia, the Foreign Ministry said yesterday in a statement on its Web site. The regional government said that 18 Ossetians were wounded overnight in firefights with Georgian “military units.”

South Ossetia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s and exists now as a de facto independent state with Russian peacekeepers and economic support. Georgia, an American ally that wants to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, accuses Russia of stoking tensions in South Ossetia and another separatist region, Abkhazia.

Georgia “has no plans to take any special measures” in the South Ossetian conflict zone and is “ready to conduct direct dialogue,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Violence erupted in the region on August 1, when South Ossetia said Georgian shelling of Tskhinvali claimed six lives. Georgia denied using artillery at the regional capital and said South Ossetian forces had sparked the fighting.

[In related news, President Medvedev of Russia has announced plans for a radical overhaul in the way the country’s bureaucrats are recruited, a move interpreted by some as an implicit challenge to the authority of Prime Minister Putin, the Daily Telegraph reported yesterday. In a scathing attack on the corruption and inefficiency of Russia’s vast bureaucracy, Mr Medvedev said he would take personal charge of a database of specialists who could be drafted into the country’s “nomenklatura” civil service.]

PATRICK HENRY
PATRICK HENRY

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use