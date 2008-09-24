Russia Moves To Ban U.S. Cartoons

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Moscow — The Kremlin was accused of a return to Soviet-style indoctrination yesterday after Russia moved to ban American cartoons such as “South Park” and “The Simpsons” and replace them with programs teaching children to be patriotic.

The move came as Russia’s broadcast watchdog began hearings on whether or not to revoke the licence of a cartoon network as punishment for transmitting episodes of “South Park,” “The Simpsons,” and “Family Guy.” The American cartoons, which have adult themes, have fallen foul of recently tightened extremism laws that critics say have been used to muzzle Kremlin opponents. The State Duma, Russia’s parliament, said that the 2×2 cartoon channel’s frequency would be given to a new government network that “reflects the state position in the area of youth policy.” Programs would teach patriotism, respect for family values and the importance of sport.

The move comes as members of parliament also consider the introduction of compulsory patriotism classes in all Russian schools.

The proposal to create a state channel was criticized as an attempt to seize lucrative frequency rights from a private broadcaster and likened to Soviet-era moralizing.

“The wish to create a youth patriotic channel is one of many attempts by the authorities at indoctrinating and brainwashing the young,” a veteran human rights activist and member of Garry Kasparov’s outlawed opposition party, Lev Ponomarev, said.

The 2×2 channel, which will learn its fate within days, is facing a criminal investigation for broadcasting an episode of “South Park” that allegedly promoted religious hatred.

The episode featured Mr. Hankey, a talking faeces who emerges from a lavatory every Christmas Eve to give presents to children with a suitably fibre-rich diet. Mr. Hankey led a variety show of songs whose lyrics included profanities and digs at organized religion.

Prosecutors also alleged, without elaborating, that “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” violate the rights of children.