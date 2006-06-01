Russia Steps In To Arm Venezuela After U.S. Ban

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOSCOW – Weeks after an American ban on weapon sales to Venezuela, Russia has agreed to build arms factories for President Chavez’s leftist government – a move likely to further sour relations between the White House and the Kremlin.

Though sharp differences have emerged over a wide range of foreign policy issues, America is likely to be particularly incensed because it regards the South American country as being in its sphere of influence.

Mr. Chavez – famed for his colorful attacks on President Bush – reveled in America’s discomfort. “The Russians are going to install a Kalashnikov rifle plant and a munitions factory so we can defend every street, every hill, every corner,” he said.

“The United States is failing in its attempts to blockade us, to disarm us.”

Washington announced the ban earlier this month ostensibly because of concern over the president’s ties with Iran and Cuba and his alleged inaction against guerrillas in neighboring Colombia.

Mr. Chavez, who visited Britain earlier this month, has whipped up public opinion with repeated declarations that America is planning to invade.

The Russian state’s official arms exporter, Rosoboron-export, confirmed that talks were taking place with the Venezuelan government, but would not give details about the factories’ production capacity or when they would be built.

Last year Russia came under strong criticism from the White House when it signed a contract to supply Venezuela with 100,000 Kalashnikovs. The first shipment is due to arrive later this month.

Mr. Chavez, who has accused America of being behind an attempted coup four years ago, also wants to buy Russian fighter jets and helicopters as part of an ambitious military modernization program funded by Venezuela’s vast oil profits.

Close allies in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks, President Putin and Mr. Bush have fallen out over Russia’s retreat from democratic principles and American support for the revolutions that toppled pro-Moscow regimes in Ukraine and Georgia.

The spat has manifested itself in foreign policy issues. Russia opposed the war in Iraq, is blocking U.N. sanctions on Iran and Sudan and has also made friendly overtures towards the military junta in Burma.