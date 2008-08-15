The New York Sun

Russia: US Missiles in Poland “Cannot Go Unpunished”

MOSCOW— A Russian general says a deal for America to put a missile defense battery in Poland “cannot go unpunished.”

The deputy chief of the Russian general staff, General Anatoly Nogovitsyn, did not give specifics on who was to be punished or how. But Russia has previously said it could aim missiles at any sites where elements of the American missile defense system are deployed at Europe.

Poland and America struck a deal yesterday that will see a missile defense battery in the ex-communist state and deepen military ties.

General Nogovitsyn told reporters today that America is exacerbating relations with Russia that are already tense because of fighting between Georgian and Russian forces.

