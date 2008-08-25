Russian Lawmakers Vote for Independence for Rebels

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOSCOW — Russia’s parliament voted unanimously today to urge the president to recognize the independence of Georgia’s two breakaway regions, a move likely to stoke further tensions between Moscow and the small Caucasus nation’s Western allies.

The vote follows fighting earlier this month between Russia and Georgia over the separatist territory of South Ossetia. After Russian troops invaded and occupied Georgia proper, most withdrew on Friday — although several hundred remain, the Georgians say, angering Tbilisi and the West.

Lawmakers in both chambers of Russia’s parliament voted unanimously to recognize the independence claims of both South Ossetia and another rebel-held territory, Abkhazia.

But the votes were not legally binding and it was up to President Medvedev to make the final call on establishing full diplomatic relations.

Still, experts say the blessing by lawmakers gives the Kremlin an extra bargaining chip in its dealings with the West as it tries to reassert influence in the former Soviet republics and resist moves by Georgia and Ukraine to join NATO.

“Russia’s historic role of the guarantor of piece in the Caucasus has increased,” the speaker of the lower chamber, Boris Gryzlov, said. “The Caucasus has always been and will remain the zone of Russia’s strategic interests.”

Currently, neither Russia nor any other member of the United Nations recognizes the two provinces’ independence claims. Both won de-facto independence in the 1990s after wars with Georgia, and have survived ever since with Russia’s financial, political, and military support.

Both have long sought recognition as independent states, but another possible option may be for one or both to be absorbed into Russia.

“Neither Abkhazia … nor South Ossetia will be part of the Georgian state,” an Abkhazian leader, Sergei Bagapsh, told the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament today.

After Georgia tried to reassert control of South Ossetia by force Aug. 7, Russian troops overwhelmed the Georgians, and for nearly two weeks occupied positions deep within Georgia.

Most of those forces withdrew Friday, although some Russian troops continue to operate near the Black Sea port of Poti and in areas just outside the boundaries of the breakaway regions.

The fighting has dragged relations between Russia and the West to a post-Cold War low, as Western nations accused Russia of reneging on a commitment to withdraw forces from its smaller neighbor.

President Sarkozy has called a special meeting of European Union leaders Sept. 1 to determine what steps the EU will take in terms of aid to Georgia and future relations with Russia. France holds the 27-member bloc’s rotating presidency.

French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner, however, said today the EU was not considering any sanctions against Moscow.

Russia’s critics say the conflict in Georgia heralds a new, worrying era in which an increasingly assertive Kremlin has shown itself ready to resort to military force outside its borders.

Yesterday, a U.S. Navy destroyer loaded with humanitarian aid reached Georgia’s Black Sea port of Batumi, bringing baby food, milk, bottled water, and a message of support for an embattled ally.

The guided missile cruiser, carrying about 55 tons of humanitarian aid, was the first of three American ships scheduled to arrive this week.

The deputy chief of Russia’s general staff suggested today the arrival of American and other NATO warships in the Black Sea would increase tensions. Russia shares the sea with NATO members Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria as well as Georgia and Ukraine.

The steps taken by America “add another degree to the tension in the region,” Anatoly Nogovitsyn said today in televised remarks.

An American official said the American ship anchored at Batumi, Georgia’s main oil port on the Black Sea, because of concerns about damage to the Georgian port of Poti. Russian troops still hold positions near Poti, and Georgians say the Russians inflicted extensive damage on port facilities there.

At central Georgia, a few miles west of the city of Gori, a fire tore through an oil train after an explosion yesterday, sending plumes of black smoke into the air. The cause was not clear, but Georgians have accused Russian troops of targeting oil facilities and transport links.

Georgia straddles a key westward route for oil from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other Caspian Sea nations — as America and the European Union seek to decrease Russia’s dominance of oil and gas exports from the former Soviet Union.

