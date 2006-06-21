Saddam, 7 Co-Defendants on Hunger Strike in Response to Killing of Lawyer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – Saddam Hussein and his seven co-defendants went on a hunger strike Wednesday to protest the killing of an attorney on the defense team, Saddam’s chief lawyer said.

Khalil al-Dulaimi told The Associated Press, “President Saddam and other members of his leadership went on a hunger strike today to protest the killing of Khamis al-Obeidi.”

“They pledged not to end the strike until international protection is provided to the defense team,” said al-Dulaimi, who was visiting Jordan.

Al-Obeidi was shot to death Wednesday after being abducted from his Baghdad home by men in police uniforms. His was the third killing of a member of the former Iraqi leader’s defense team since the trial began some eight months ago.

Al-Obeidi, who represented Saddam and his half brother Barzan Ibrahim, was kidnapped from his house in the morning, al-Dulaimi said. His body was found on a street near the Shiite neighborhood of Sadr City, Iraqi police Lt. Thaer Mahmoud said.

Al-Dulaimi blamed the Interior Ministry for the killing. The Interior Ministry had no comment on the claim.