Saddam Demands Firing Squad, Not Hanging

Saddam Hussein claimed yesterday that he had been dragged from a hospital bed for his final scheduled appearance at his trial.

While the ex-Iraqi president might have been expected to be a little below par as he recovered from the effects of a hunger strike, he instead turned in a characteristically defiant performance, instructing the judge that as a general he should be shot by firing squad, rather than suffer the indignity of being hanged “like a common criminal.”

Saddam had refused food since July 7 to protest against the tribunal’s procedures and the death threats faced by his defense team, and was force-fed through an intravenous drip when he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

But court officials said he had finally broken his hunger strike yesterday with a meal of beef and rice with pita bread and a can of Coca-Cola.

Despite looking slightly haggard, he still made repeated verbal assaults against the court, chief judge, and others.