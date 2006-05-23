Saddam Judge Expels Lawyer From Court

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Guards pulled the sole woman on Saddam Hussein’s defense team from the court yesterday after she had a shouting match with the chief judge, prompting her to throw off her lawyer’s robe in rage.

Defense lawyers raised an uproar over the removal of Bushra al-Khalil, accusing the chief judge of trying to intimidate them.

Saddam also had a heated exchange with chief judge Raouf Abdel-Rahman after objecting to Ms. Khalil’s removal. The judge told him to be silent, and Saddam shouted back: “I’m Saddam Hussein, president of Iraq! I am above you and above your father!”

“You are a defendant now, not a president!” the judge barked, banging his gavel.

The stormy scene was a new distraction in the 7-month-long trial after several weeks of remarkable order. During that time, the prosecution wrapped up its case and the defense has started presenting witnesses.

American officials observing the court have said the proceedings could finish by late June, after which the judges would adjourn to consider their verdict. Saddam and his regime members are being tried for a crackdown against Shiites in the town of Dujail after a 1982 assassination attempt on Saddam there.

Saddam and his seven co-defendants could be hanged if convicted.

In an April 5 session, he removed Ms. Khalil when she raised an objection.

The Lebanese-born al-Khalil was back in court yesterday , and Judge Abdel-Rahman opened the session by saying he would remove her again if she caused any disturbance.

It only took a few words from Ms. Khalil for that to happen.

“Please, I want to know what procedures have I broken,” she said.

Judge Abdel-Rahman snapped at her, “Sit down!”

“I would like to know what they are so that I do not repeat them,” she said.

“Sit down!” the judge shouted again, then yelled at the guards to take her away.

In anger, Ms. Khalil pulled off her black lawyer’s robe and threw it on the floor, then tried to push away the guards grabbing her hands.

“Get away from me!” she shouted. “Don’t touch me! I am a Muslim woman!”