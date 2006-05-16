The New York Sun

Join
National

Saddam Refuses To Plead In Massacre Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
OLIVER POOLE
OLIVER POOLE

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Saddam Hussein was charged with crimes against humanity yesterday during his trial for one of the many massacres of Shiites during his regime. The charge carries the death penalty.

The specific charges included torture, murder, and the execution of minors, all related to the killing of 148 people in the town of Dujail in 1982 by Saddam’s security agents following an assassination attempt against him.

Saddam was asked to enter his plea. “A head of state is protected by the constitution, therefore I cannot reply to the long statement,” he responded. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. “You were [head of state], but now you are a defendant,” he was told by the chief judge.

The trial resumed yesterday after a month-long adjournment to allow judges to consider prosecution evidence.

OLIVER POOLE
OLIVER POOLE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use