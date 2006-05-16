Saddam Refuses To Plead In Massacre Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Saddam Hussein was charged with crimes against humanity yesterday during his trial for one of the many massacres of Shiites during his regime. The charge carries the death penalty.

The specific charges included torture, murder, and the execution of minors, all related to the killing of 148 people in the town of Dujail in 1982 by Saddam’s security agents following an assassination attempt against him.

Saddam was asked to enter his plea. “A head of state is protected by the constitution, therefore I cannot reply to the long statement,” he responded. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. “You were [head of state], but now you are a defendant,” he was told by the chief judge.

The trial resumed yesterday after a month-long adjournment to allow judges to consider prosecution evidence.