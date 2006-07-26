The New York Sun

Sharon Rushed to Intensive Care Unit

JERUSALEM (AP) – Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was rushed to the intensive care unit of a Tel Aviv hospital Wednesday to undergo a form of dialysis, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Sharon’s condition deteriorated significantly earlier in the week. He has been in a coma since suffering a massive stroke Jan. 4.

Sharon’s blood will be filtered to remove excess fluids that have been accumulating in his body, Shiba Hospital said in a statement. He is also receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a bacterial infection in his blood.

Hospital spokeswoman Anat Dolev declined to answer further questions.

