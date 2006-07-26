Sharon Rushed to Intensive Care Unit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was rushed to the intensive care unit of a Tel Aviv hospital Wednesday to undergo a form of dialysis, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Sharon’s condition deteriorated significantly earlier in the week. He has been in a coma since suffering a massive stroke Jan. 4.

Sharon’s blood will be filtered to remove excess fluids that have been accumulating in his body, Shiba Hospital said in a statement. He is also receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a bacterial infection in his blood.

Hospital spokeswoman Anat Dolev declined to answer further questions.