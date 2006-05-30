Sharon Transferred To Long-Term Care

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tuesday, May 30, 2006

Prime Minister Sharon, who is in a coma after suffering a stroke, has been transferred to a specialist long-term care center in Tel Aviv, the BBC reported.

Mr. Sharon was moved to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital. The director of the Sheba center, Dr. Zeev Rotstein, told reporters that Mr. Sharon’s treatment would be “difficult, because, in his condition, complications are expected.”