Sharon Transferred To Long-Term Care

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Prime Minister Sharon, who is in a coma after suffering a stroke, has been transferred to a specialist long-term care center in Tel Aviv, the BBC reported.

Mr. Sharon was moved to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital. The director of the Sheba center, Dr. Zeev Rotstein, told reporters that Mr. Sharon’s treatment would be “difficult, because, in his condition, complications are expected.”

